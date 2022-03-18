EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A driver has died after a Monday evening head-on crash in East Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) on March 14, 31-year-old Diego Escalante was

driving westbound along the 4400 block of Montana in a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic

Escalante veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on into a Ford 150 driven by 58-year old Antonio Castanon.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital for treatment of apparently minor injuries. However, EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations (STI) were notified by the office of the medical examiner that Escalante passed away on March 16.

STI officers continue to investigate the crash, adding that this is the 16th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 12 at this time last year

