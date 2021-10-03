Driver arrested after hitting pedestrian in West El Paso early Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged drunk driver was arrested for hitting a pedestrian near the entertainment area of Cincinnati Avenue and Mesa Street early Sunday morning.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department, shortly after 2 am, officers working the entertainment area responded to a collision involving a pedestrian.

EPPD investigators found that the pedestrian was crossing Mesa Street from the west curb to the east, entering the street against the light. At the same time, a 2012 Toyota Tundra – driven by 54 year old Jesus Chavira Ortega – was unable to stop in time and struck the male pedestrian.

The unnamed pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to El Paso Police.

Investigators say that even though Ortega had the right of way, he was found to be intoxicated.

Ortega was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, and was issued a $5,000 bond, and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

