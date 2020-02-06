Drive-thru clinic to offer free pet vaccinations, microchipping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services is mak ing it easy for owners to keep their pets healthy and safe with free drive-thru vaccinations and microchips for hundreds of pets.

The department will hold its “Cruzin’ Cohen Drive-Thru Vaccination and Microchip Clinic” from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the old Cohen Stadium parking lot at the intersection of Cohen Avenue and Gateway North Boulevard.

This is a first-come, first-served event and services are limited to the first 300 pets. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the clinic.

This large-scale clinic will be a first-of-its-kind, Animal Services said in a release. Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, and both will also be given a microchip

No other vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event.