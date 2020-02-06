Drive-thru clinic to offer free pet vaccinations, microchipping

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of MGN

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services is making it easy for owners to keep their pets healthy and safe with free drive-thru vaccinations and microchips for hundreds of pets.

The department will hold its “Cruzin’ Cohen Drive-Thru Vaccination and Microchip Clinic” from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the old Cohen Stadium parking lot at the intersection of Cohen Avenue and Gateway North Boulevard.

This is a first-come, first-served event and services are limited to the first 300 pets. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the clinic.

This large-scale clinic will be a first-of-its-kind, Animal Services said in a release. Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, and both will also be given a microchip

No other vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

anthony stabbing 911 calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "anthony stabbing 911 calls"

"Better late than never" East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Better late than never" East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning"

McAllen TX State of City celebrates cultural diversity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen TX State of City celebrates cultural diversity"

McAllen police chief on city's cultural diversity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen police chief on city's cultural diversity"

McAllen ISD school board trustee on why city is great

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen ISD school board trustee on why city is great"
More Local