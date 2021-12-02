Drive-Through Holiday Season Light Show set for Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, along with The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, are once again inviting community members to kick off the 2021 holiday season with at the 7th annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration.

TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., President and CEO of El Paso Electric Kelly Tomblin, and The Hospitals of Providence Emergency Department Director Arlene Castanon, will kick off the event’s first night with an exciting countdown.

The event, which is free to the community, is an opportunity for Borderland residents to safely enjoy a festive light show and spread holiday cheer.

As we continue to keep our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage attendees to comfortably sit in their cars and enjoy the lively light show provided by HB Pro Sound. The community will also be treated to Santa’s workshop, Santa and Mrs. Clause, the Snowflake Princesses, the Grinch, El Paso Electric’s Power Pack and El Paso Locomotive FC’s Ozzy the Bat while driving through this unique holiday experience. Hospitals of providence

Each night, the first 500 vehicles will receive a holiday bag loaded with cookies, cocoa and coloring books for the entire family to enjoy.

Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times. This event is sponsored by El Paso Electric

What: 7th annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer (Photo/video opportunity for media)

When: 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: Texas TechPhysicians of El Paso at Transmountain, 2000 Transmountain Road, 79911

From I-10: Take exit 6B toward Transmountain Road, followed by exit 11B toward Resler Drive/Plexxar Drive. After turning right on N. Resler Drive, pass San Felipe Drive, and make a U-turn on N. Resler Drive to join the entry line.

From TX-375 Loop East: Take exit 11B toward Resler Drive/Northwestern Drive. After turning left on N. Resler Drive, pass San Felipe Drive and make a U-turn on N. Resler Drive to join the entry line.

