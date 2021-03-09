Drive-in movies return to El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Drive-in movies will return to the El Paso County Coliseum starting March 19.

Six movies will be shown through April 3 on big screens set up outside of the Coliseum. Doors open for all showings at 6 p.m. and all movies will start at 7:30 p.m. The movies include ’80s classics and one newer movie for kids:

March 19: “Jaws”

March 20: “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”

March 26: “The Exorcist”

March 27: “Spies in Disguise”

April 2: “Alien”

April 3: “E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial”

Tickets are $25 per car load and are available at Universe.com. Moviegoers can take their own food and drink.

The County Coliseum will respect CDC and County Public Health guidelines in regard to social distancing and restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.