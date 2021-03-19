Drive-in movies come to Ardovino’s Desert Crossing

Cher, winner of a Golden Globe for the “Best Performance by an Actress in a musical or comedy” for her performance in the hit movie Moonstruck during the Foreign Press Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on Saturday, January 24, 1988. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunset Film Society and Ardovino’s Desert Crossing are offering a take-out, drive-in showing of “Moonstruck” at 7:30 p.m. on March 28 at Ardovino’s in Sunland Park.

Tickets include dinner for two with a choice of entree, specialty soda, dessert and one bag of popcorn. Meal options are available for additional vehicle passengers. Tickets are $70.

The 1987 rom-com — starring Cher, Nicolas Cage, Danny Aiello, Olympia Dukakis and Vincent Gardenia — is about a widow who falls in love with her fiance’s younger brother and the difficulties that come with a secret love affair.

According to a news release, this will be the first of many drive-in movies at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing, located at 1 Ardovino Dr. in Sunland Park.

For more information, call (575) 589-0653 or visit https://sunsetfilmsociety.org/ or https://www.ardovinos.com/drive-in.