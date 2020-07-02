Drive-in movies at El Paso County Coliseum postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drive-in movies will be put on hold at the El Paso County Coliseum due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, C&G Entertainment announced it would be postponing some of its movie showings due to the Fourth of July mandates imposed by El Paso County leaders.

Organizers said they would have a meeting with El Paso County officials on Monday, July 5 to see what can be done to become operational again.

C&G Entertainment said if it will not be allowed to continue operating then refunds would be issued to those who bought tickets. However, organizers said people can request a refund if postponement rain checks isn’t an option.

Organizers said all purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.

