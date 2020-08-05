Drive-in movie experience comes to El Paso Airport

Using social distancing practices, moviegoers watch a show at the Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater that reopened in New Braunfels, Texas, Friday, May 1, 2020. Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses that have now opened, including theaters. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Live and the El Paso International Airport teamed up to bring a unique, drive-in movie experience to El Pasoans who are hoping to experience the magic of the big screen in a safe environment.

Movies on the Fly will begin at Hangar 7 Studios, located at 6600 Airport Road on the corner of Leigh Fisher and Airport Road, on August 14. El Pasoans can enjoy a selection of movies on a 55′ screen with sweeping views of the airfield and runway lights at night.

Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy during the movie.

Movies on the Fly will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 14-30. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.

“We are excited to provide an event to our community that allows for great family entertainment while also practicing social distancing,” said Bryan Crowe, General Manager for Destination El Paso. “We know El Pasoans are looking for safe ways to spend time together with friends and family and we are pleased to present this drive-up movie experience.”

For the safety of our guests and employees, we are using contactless ticketing. Tickets are on sale now at elpasolive.com for $25 plus a facility fee per vehicle. We encourage all patrons to purchase their tickets in advance online. No cash sales will be accepted at the venue. Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis and all vehicles will be spaced apart in a checkerboard pattern. All guests must wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart when accessing the restrooms provided on-site.

Movie Lineup