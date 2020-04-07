Drive-in Easter service planned at Far East El Paso church

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Technology is being used now more than ever due to social distancing, working from home and distance learning. But one El Paso church is planning on taking it back old-school for a classic drive-in experience this Easter Sunday, April 12.

LifeChurch, located at 1580 Joe Battle Boulevard near Vista Del Sol, is inviting the community for “Drive-In Church” Easter Sunday. With permission from local and state officials, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, parishioners will be able to worship from inside their vehicle, inside the church parking lot.

Those driving into the service will be provided with a radio frequency to tune into the service. Participants will not be allowed out of their vehicles for any reason and the church will not be accessible. Church-goers are encouraged to use restrooms and attend to any other personal needs prior to arriving at the drive-in service.

Services will be held at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. For further information visit the church’s website at www.lifechurchelpaso.com.