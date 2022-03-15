EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Children’s Hospital Association of Texas (CHAT) announced Tuesday tht the association has appointed Dr. Cindy Stout, DNP, RN, NEA, BC, President and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH), as Chairman of CHAT Board of Directors.

As Chairman of the CHAT Board of Directors, Dr. Stout has general charge and supervision of CHAT’s activities and affairs, including serving on the Executive Committee and presiding at all Board meetings.

As Chairman, she also represents CHAT at other meetings and functions and serves as a children’s hospital representative on various state committees.



“The Children’s Hospital Association of Texas is thrilled to welcome Cindy Stout as the new board chair.” Stacy Wilson, president of CHAT, said.” Cindy brings a wealth of clinical and operational experience that will be integral in guiding the board’s important work advocating for children’s health care in Texas throughout the next two years.”



“I am extremely humbled by this appointment and I look forward to working with my peers across the state of Texas and furthering the good work that we all do in our respective institutions,” said Dr. Stout.



“Under her leadership, Dr. Cindy Stout has taken El Paso Children’s Hospital to new heights not just in our region, but across the whole state of Texas. This appointment proves her dedication to pediatric healthcare and exemplifies the strides El Paso is continually making.” Jose F. Cardenas, El Paso Children’s’ Hospital Board Chairman.



A long-time El Pasoan, Dr. Stout has been CEO of EPCH since 2017. She has an extensive career in El Paso healthcare, having served as Chief Nursing Officer at both University Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center. She also served as Chief Nursing Executive for Las Palmas/Del Sol Healthcare.

Dr. Stout is involved in various civic and healthcare activities. She currently serves as a member of the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation Board of Directors and is a member of Emergence Health Network Board of Trustees.



Dr. Stout received her undergraduate degree in Nursing from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, a Master of Science in Nursing with an administrative focus from UTEP, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice with executive focus from Duke University.

Founded in 1988, CHAT represents seven comprehensive, freestanding, not-for-profit children’s hospitals located across the state. Its mission is to advance children’s health and well-being by advocating for policies and funding that promote children’s access to high-quality, comprehensive health care.



For more information, visit www.chatexas.com and www.elpasochildrens.org



