EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Spring break is time for college students to let loose and have fun with their break from school. It is also a time where there is a large increase in drunk driving crashes and DWIs.

According to TxDot traffic specialist Monica O’Kane, in 2021 there were over 800 alcohol related crashes with 89 of them occurring over spring break.

DPS sergeant Marc Couch says that they do see a increase during the holiday because people have no work or school obligations at that time.

“Because people are not working, and they’re off its time for celebration for people to get together its also time for family reunions and a lot of people try to schedule activities like that over the holidays where people can travel and get together.”

TxDot and DPS also suggest talking to your teenagers about the dangers of drunk driving.

Sergeant Couch says that it is up to the parents on how they wish to talk with them, but that it should be a conversation they ultimately have.

“That means you know where the child is going to be at you’re checking up…the Ronald Regan phrase of ‘trust but verify’ that’s always a good rule of thumb when dealing with teenagers.”

Even with multiple warning reagrding the dangers of drunk driving, it is up to the person or group to make a plan on how to be safe when on a spring break holiday.

Sergeant Couch wants people to know what could happen if they do make the decision to drink and drive.

“I want people to remember that with all these statistical data that gets tossed around those are family members, those are people who actually exist, could be a relative of yours could be a spouse, could be someone either involved with the activity or a victim of one of those situations.”

