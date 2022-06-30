EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Highway Patrol (THP) will be initiating two traffic safety campaigns during the holiday weekend looking for people violating traffic laws from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4.
“Our nation’s freedom is something worth celebrating, and I encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “This includes being mindful of our state’s traffic laws and being courteous of other drivers on the roads, so everyone can have a good holiday.”
Operation Holiday will run July 2 through July 4 and will target drivers who violate traffic laws, including those speeding, not wearing their seat belts or driving while intoxicated. During the 2021 campaign, there were 55,776 citations and warnings issued. This includes 17,376 citations and warnings for speeding; 2,006 for people driving without seat belts or child safety seats; and 1,632 for people driving without insurance. In addition, there were 298 people arrested for driving while intoxicated, 280 felony arrests and 145 fugitive arrests.
Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) will run from July 1 through July 4, and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law. From Jan. 1 through June 7, 2022, there were 4,135 Move Over, Slow Down violations. The law requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.
DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of
July holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive.
Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down
for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side
of the road with emergency lights activated.
- Buckle up
everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down,
especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction
zones.
- Eliminate
distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.
Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or
send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using
a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep
your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively,
as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- On multi-lane roads, use
the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving
and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to
the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- Don’t cut in front of
large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They
can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- If you can Steer It,
Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your
vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact.
Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves
those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On
some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so,
it’s against the law.
- Keep the Texas
Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555
for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a
Texas Driver License.
- Check your vehicle
to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is
secure.
- Report road
hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and
road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions
and closures in Texas, visit Drive
Texas.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.