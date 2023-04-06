EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vehicle pursuit involving migrants ended in a fiery crash near Topgolf on Thursday morning in West El Paso.

Courtesy of Ruben Espinoza- KTSM

El Paso Fire Department spokesman Enrique Duenas confirmed that crews responded to an SUV fire around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Vin Rambla Drive. The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety said they were assisting U.S. Border Patrol with the pursuit.

Border Patrol officials tell KTSM they are working to gather more information, which will be released later this afternoon.