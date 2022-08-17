EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the Mexican army and the Mexican National Guard say they rescued approximately 30 migrants who were held in a house in the colonia Frontriza in north Juarez.

According to Juarez police, the migrants asked for help when they saw police units. The agents entered the house and arrested several suspects and took the migrants to a shelter.

No arrests have been made.

