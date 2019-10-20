Dozens of El Pasoans march against human trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday, El Paso joined with more than 400 cities across the world in a walk to bring awareness to end human trafficking.

Dozens participated in the “Walk for Freedom” hosted by the Paso Del Norte Center of Hope. The group walked quietly in a single-file line, all while wearing black clothing.

Organizers of the event say the goal was to create awareness of human trafficking, even in safe cities like El Paso.

“Unfortunately as safe as of a community we are, human trafficking happens right here and there are individuals, whether they be children, boys, girls, adults, men and women and non-binary individuals who are being affected by this crime and being exploited right in front of our faces,” said Elke Cumming with the Paso Del Norteh Center of Hope.

This is the second year the ‘Advocates for Freedom’ have hosted the walk.