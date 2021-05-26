Dozens of El Paso shelter dogs fly to their new forever homes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A flight that took off from El Paso early Wednesday morning had some very special cargo onboard: dozens of dogs were on board who will be adopted upon landing.

The El Paso Animal Services teamed up with non-profit Dog Is My Copilot to find a loving home for pups across the nation. Each in an individual crate, the 40 dogs may not know where they are headed but by the end of the day, most will be with their new family.

“This is all in coordination to save more lives,” said Ramon Herrera, El Paso Animal Services Interim Director.

Volunteers were on sight to help load the dogs onto a plane at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“It truly is a group effort. Our staff here works hard getting these animals prepared for this flight,” said Herrera.

Many of the dogs already have a family waiting for them to arrive. These trips help empty out shelters and find dogs a family that will love them unconditionally.

El Paso Animal Services said last year about 1,000 pets were either flown or driven out of El Paso to different cities wanting shelter pets.

“Often times pets that are part of this transport program spend months at the shelter here at El Paso Animal Services. And to take them to a place like Salt Lake City, like Portland, where there are families literally waiting for them, either to adopt or give them a foster home,” said Herrera.

Six to eight other flights are expected to leave El Paso this year.

People help take care of some of the pets. Volunteers foster them in the weeks leading up to their flight. To help, local shelter dogs and cats click here.

