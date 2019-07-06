Dozens displaced in massive East El Paso apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of residents at an East El Paso apartment complex were displaced overnight when a massive fire tore through the building.

El Paso Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at the Shadow Ridge Apartments, located at 9375 Viscount Boulevard, around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters began battling the flames, which reached stories into the air.

The fire was contained to a three-story building, Building 7, which has 24 units. All eight apartment units on the top floor were completely demolished in the fire.

El Paso Fire Department officials say two people were taken to the hospital for treatment and three additional people were treated on scene. Two dogs, a poodle and a terrier were rescued from the apartment building by firefighters.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters were working to determine how much damage was caused to the remaining 16 apartments on the two lower levels.

A resident who spoke with KTSM says she lives on the bottom floor of Building 7 and was awoken by a neighbor ringing the doorbell, thinking it was someone who had the wrong apartment, she didn’t answer. She said shortly after that, a neighbor called them to tell them to get out of the building.

According to the woman, “most, if not all” of the residents of the building are military. She told KTSM that Shadow Ridge Management was working to secure new apartments for those on the bottom floor who were told by EPFD that their units only suffered water and smoke damage.

A total of 25 fire units and 58 firefighters responded to the scene. The Red Cross is on scene assisting residents, at this time it is unclear how long it will take for many of them to retrieve items in the apartments on the two lower floors.