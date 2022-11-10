In recognition of Veterans’ Day, Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME), will illuminate Downtown’s iconic Blue Flame Building in red, white, and blue at sundown on Friday, Nov. 11.

HOME is proud to provide affordable housing to many of El Paso’s veterans and their families. Next week, HOME will hold a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the new 110-unit affordable living community, Patriot Place, in Northeast El Paso. Patriot Place will give preference to housing applicants who are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.