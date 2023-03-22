EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Downtown Management District is inviting the community to join its first “Downtown Tasting Tour” event of the year on Thursday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will offer a self-guided tour of five downtown restaurants. Participating restaurants include Ambar Restaurante, Circa 1963, The Garrison, Kaffa, and Rockstar Burger Bar.

Tickets are now on sale for $40 each with only 120 tickets available. To purchase tickets you can click here.

“The Downtown Tasting Tour has been one of the DMD’s most popular events and connected hundreds of El Pasoans with amazing foods and Downtown restaurants that they may have never experienced before,” said DMD Executive Director Joe Gudenrath. “This event and Downtown dining in general, provides an opportunity for one-of-a-kind experiences.”