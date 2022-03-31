EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 2100 customers are without power in Downtown El Paso after a massive outage.

KTSM as had several social media reports of a loud ‘boom’ shortly after Noon on Thursday. According to El Paso Fire Department, a power line is down and a transformer was blown at the corner of 6th Avenue and South Hills Street.

EPFD crews turned the scene over to El Paso Electric, who are working to restore power to the area.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com as information arrives.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.