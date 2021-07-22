Downtown Management District on extension of non-essential border restrictions

The Paso Del Norte International Bridge between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua is seen empty amid the Coronavirus pandemic on November 16, 2020. – Businesses in downtown El Paso rely on foot traffic from Mexico citizens. The United States has closed the border to all except US citizens and residents to slow the spread of COVID19. Before the pandemic lines for the bridge stretched for hours, now barely anyone is able to cross causing a significant loss in income for downtown businesses. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Homeland Security announced that the U.S.-Mexico Border has extended non-essential land travel restrictions for another month.

The restrictions are now extended through Aug. 21, 2021, and have been in place since March 2020.

The closure has been tough for businesses downtown, especially those near the international bridge. KTSM 9 News spoke to the Downtown Management District about what the extension will mean for the businesses going forward.

“The bridge has been closed an extremely long time, so if you ask me today how things are compared to 2020, it’s a lot better from where we were, but it’s significantly less from where we should be,” said Joe Gudenrath, executive director for the Downtown Management District.

Gudenrath said that businesses near the border typically rely on border traffic for 80 percent of their sales.

“Without that component, they’ve experienced extreme hardships. But to their credit, they’ve worked extremely diligently, extremely hard, in order to cater to the customers that they do serve, to attract customers and to continue to stay in business,” he said.

KTSM 9 News asked Gudenrath if more people from Texas and New Mexico are now shopping downtown as our crews noticed most license plates were from the two states instead of Mexico.

“Since the dropoff of the Mexican shopper, we have seen more locals come down to Downtown El Paso,” said Gudenrath.

He said that even though more locals are shopping downtown, parking is still more available than it was pre-pandemic.

