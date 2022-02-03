EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Management District (DMD) is back with the largest mini-golf tournament in El Paso and expects a record number of participants.

The Downtown Barstool Open presented by Miller Lite and Topo Chico is happening on Saturday, Feb. 5th, 2022.

Organizers say the tournament has expanded across 16 different downtown bars and restaurants, giving players more choices on where to play their nine (9) holes. Teams of four (4) navigate to each hole in pedestrian friendly Downtown to complete their round and compete for prizes in categories, such as Best Team Costume, Low Score, Best Team Name and more, according to officials putting on the event.

Ticket Information:

Standard Team Registration – $60 per foursome (limited to 115 teams)

Fast Pass Option – $80 per foursome (limited to 60 teams)

Fast Pass provides the team the opportunity to start an hour earlier than those with Standard Team Registration. The cost of all team registrations will increase by $20 on Monday, January 24th.

Online Registration will close on Thursday, February 3rd. You must register all of your team members at the same time.

Participating Bars:

Circa 1963, 325 N Kansas (Hotel Indigo)

8 ½ Bar, 504 N Stanton

Craft & Social, 305 E Franklin

Mona Bar of Modern Art, 410 ½ San Antonio Ave

EPIC Bar & Nightclub, 510 N Stanton

Rockstar Burger Bar, 271 N Stanton

Dillinger’s, 303 E Franklin Ave

Sabor, 10 Henry Trost Ct

The Toolbox, 506 N Stanton St

International, 114 E Mills Ave

Park Tavern, 204 E Mills Ave

The Tap, 408 E San Antonio Ave

Pot Au Feu, 307 E Franklin Ave

Church Bar, 212 E Mills Ste. B

Stanton House (Patio), 204 E Mills Ave

B-17 Bombers Oyster Pub, 201 S El Paso Street

