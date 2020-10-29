Downtown Management District hiring for part-time and temporary positions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Management District (DMD) is offering part-time and temporary positions.

The DMD is looking to hire staff for its Fresh Air Food Court and the DMD is also looking to hire Downtown Sanitation Team members.

The Fresh Air Food Court staff would be responsible for the daily setup, management, maintenance, and teardown of the outdoor dining area. According to the job description, the job pays $10 an hour.

Sanitation Team members will be responsible for cleaning, removing trash, removing graffiti, and other functions as needed. This job pays $12 an hour, according to the job description.

