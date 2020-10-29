Downtown Management District hiring for part-time and temporary positions

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Downtown Management District

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Management District (DMD) is offering part-time and temporary positions.

The DMD is looking to hire staff for its Fresh Air Food Court and the DMD is also looking to hire Downtown Sanitation Team members.

The Fresh Air Food Court staff would be responsible for the daily setup, management, maintenance, and teardown of the outdoor dining area. According to the job description, the job pays $10 an hour.

Sanitation Team members will be responsible for cleaning, removing trash, removing graffiti, and other functions as needed. This job pays $12 an hour, according to the job description.

To find out more information about the jobs or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

low hospital space grows strain for non-covid patient care

Turkey Trot goes virtual

El Paso Long Term Acute Care Hospital

El Paso COVID-19 Numbers -- 10.23

winter weather in el paso

El Paso strip clubs to remain open after Mayor Margo breaks tie vote

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link