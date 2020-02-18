Downtown Management District board appoints two new members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- At the end of last year, the Downtown Management District (DMD) Board of Directors voted to appoint two new board members filling unexpired terms.

The DMD announced that the new members are Leah Masters and Laura M. Uribarri.

Municipal management districts, such as DMD, are allowed to appoint individuals to fill unexpired terms under state law.

Leah Masters is the administrative officer for the United Bank of El Paso del Norte, is a UTEP graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Masters has experience as she currently serves on several boards including, the UTEP Development Board, UTEP Athletics Advisory Board, and the Executive Forum Board, according to a press release.

Laura M. Uribarri is the Assistant Dean for the UTEP College of Business Administration, where she oversees the Master’s and Undergraduate Programs office.

Uribarri has also served as a board member in the past, working on boards for the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, El Paso Executive Forum Inc, and the Texas Lyceum.

For more information about the Downtown Management District board visit their website at downtownelpaso.com.