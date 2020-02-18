Breaking News
Stabbing reported at McDonald’s on Dyer Street, El Paso Police say

Downtown Management District board appoints two new members

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by: Raul Martinez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- At the end of last year, the Downtown Management District (DMD) Board of Directors voted to appoint two new board members filling unexpired terms.

The DMD announced that the new members are Leah Masters and Laura M. Uribarri.

Municipal management districts, such as DMD, are allowed to appoint individuals to fill unexpired terms under state law.

Leah Masters is the administrative officer for the United Bank of El Paso del Norte, is a UTEP graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Masters has experience as she currently serves on several boards including, the UTEP Development Board, UTEP Athletics Advisory Board, and the Executive Forum Board, according to a press release.

Laura M. Uribarri is the Assistant Dean for the UTEP College of Business Administration, where she oversees the Master’s and Undergraduate Programs office.

Uribarri has also served as a board member in the past, working on boards for the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, El Paso Executive Forum Inc, and the Texas Lyceum.

For more information about the Downtown Management District board visit their website at downtownelpaso.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Booming boat tours for South TX restaurant near private border wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booming boat tours for South TX restaurant near private border wall"

Private border wall tours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Private border wall tours"

Rhinos top Eagles in dramatic fashion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rhinos top Eagles in dramatic fashion"

Two teenagers dead in Vado motorcycle crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two teenagers dead in Vado motorcycle crash"

Convicted child molester sentenced to 141 years in prison by Las Cruces court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Convicted child molester sentenced to 141 years in prison by Las Cruces court"

SFC Antonio Rodriguez to arrive home today

Thumbnail for the video titled "SFC Antonio Rodriguez to arrive home today"
More Local