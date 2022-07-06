EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Downtown Management District (DMD) Board of Directors approved five Downtown Improvement Grants at the June 23rd Board meeting.

Two Downtown Commercial Façade Improvement Grants were approved, including a property at 920 S. Stanton St., owned by Omega Realty Corp., was approved for $16,640 in grant funds. The estimated total project cost is $33,280. Planned façade improvements include but are not limited to, the replacement of eight exterior apartment windows and the painting of streetside façade.

The second Downtown Commercial Façade Improvement Grant was approved for a property at 623 S. El Paso St., owned by the Salas Brothers in the amount $25,000 with a total project cost of $95,370. Planned improvements to include repoint and repair of 50% of red brick, and the installation of new metal awnings.

The Green Hope Project, a local non-profit with a mission to educate the public on ways to take better care of our planet through education, environmentalism, and art, applied for, and was approved for a Downtown Mural Grant for a mural on a property owned by Mills Plaza Properties VI, LP on 215 E. Main Dr.

The mural will encompass a surface area on the façade 50 feet high and 48 feet wide and will be created by world-renowned artist, Bordalo II. The artist is known for art that brings awareness to the impact of consumerist behavior on endangered animals. The mural will depict an endangered mountain lion from the El Paso region. The Green Hope Project was approved for the maximum allowable amount of $10,000 with a total project cost of $106,650.



Two Signature Signage and Lighting Project grants were approved with the first being a property at 1006 Texas Ave., owned by 1006 Texas Ave., LLC. The applicant, Brian Chavez, was approved for $17,350 in Commercial Façade Improvement Grant funds. The estimated total project cost is $34,700, with planned improvements on the property to include but are not limited to a new illuminated and double-sided blade sign, a marquee sign, and neon lighting.

The second approved Signature Signage and Lighting Project grant was approved for a property at 805 S. El Paso St., owned by George E. Salom Family Limited and applied for by Jesus Alvarado. With an estimated total project cost of $4,871.25, the applicant was approved for $2,250 in grant funds for the planned manufacture and installation of a new vertical double-sided and illuminated blade sign.



The DMD manages four improvement grant programs in total. The Downtown Commercial Façade

Improvement Grant Program and the Downtown Signature Signage and Lighting programs are funded by the DMD and the City of El Paso/TIRZ No. 5. The DMD’s Downtown Pedestrian Corridor Improvement Grant Program and Downtown Mural Grant Program are funded solely by the DMD.



Maximum grants are $10,000 or $25,000 depending on the specific program, and all grants require a match from the applicant. Grant applications are considered on a first come, first served basis while funding is available.

Property/business owners interested in applying for funding can visit DowntownElPaso.com or call Terry Mais, 915-400-2295 for more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store