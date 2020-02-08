Downtown high-rise apartment project to move forward this spring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The redevelopment of another Downtown El Paso building could begin this spring.

As KTSM previously reported, developers have plans to turn the office building at 300 East Main, which is attached to Hotel Indigo, into 80 high-end apartments with retail space below.

According to The El Paso Times, the building’s owner says construction on the $18-million dollar project is expected to start in April with completion in Spring or Summer of 2021.

The project has received more than $3 million dollars in city and county tax breaks and incentives.