Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces returns at the end of July

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces is coming back at the end of this month with music, food trucks and vendors.

The Downtown Management District (DMD) will be hosting the event on South El Paso Street (Paisano to Fourth Avenue).

The Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces will take place Saturday evenings under the lights of the Paseo de Las Luces. Sunday afternoons will celebrate the local culture with food trucks serving Mexican fare, mariachis, folklorico, vendors and family friendly activities.

“Our retail community is recovering from a challenging year so creating an opportunity to showcase the area is key to maintaining growth. Attracting people to businesses in the El Centro District, celebrating this historic corridor, highlighting the Paseo de las Luces improvement, and providing another opportunity to engage the public with our Downtown is at the top of our list for this event series as we move into summer months,” said Joe Gudenrath, DMD Executive Director.

The Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces is free to the public and will be located between Paisano and Fourth Avenue on El Paso Street.

Saturday (6pm-10pm) July 31, 2021

(6pm-10pm) Comedian Jerry Karnes as MC

Soul Parade

DJ Joe Nava Sunday, August 1, 2021

Ballet Folklorico Alfaro

Mariachi Tapatio de El Paso

Low Rider Show ‘n’ Shine – EPTCruising.com

DJ Birth Defects

The DMD event is designed to take advantage of the Paseo de las Luces project and attract the public to the area. In the Fall of 2018, the City of El Paso beautification project called the Paseo de las Luces was completed. The rustically art deco archways stretch down El Paso Street from the Paso del Norte international bridge to San Antonio Avenue. String lights illuminate the corridor at night with parklets strategically placed to compliment the eclectic mix of small businesses unique to the El Centro Shopping District.

Expect, food trucks, vendors, artists, the B-17 Bombers Adult Beverage Booth and more on both days! Future dates include August 28th and 29th, and September 25th and 26th. Visit DowntownElPaso.com for more information!

