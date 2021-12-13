UPDATE: One person dies in fatal Downtown El Paso stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person died from their injuries after the El Paso Police Department responded to a stabbing in stabbing in Downtown El Paso, police say.

According to emergency scanner traffic, the initial call went out at 5:45 p.m. Monday evening, near the Speedway Gas Station at the corner of Mesa and Yandell Streets.

No other official information has been released, but our KTSM 9 crew on the scene did see one person being loaded into an ambulance, as first responders worked on the person’s injuries.

Police say they will update the media at the police headquarters later tonight.

Look for an update here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

Photo by Marlenn Barraza – KTSM Photojournalist

