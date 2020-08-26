Downtown El Paso Fresh Air Food Court to reopen Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Downtown El Paso Fresh Air Food Court will reopen at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The food court will run daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. The food court will be open through Dec. 30. The food court is open on Mills Avenue, between Mesa and Oregon streets and south of San Jacinto Plaza.

Opened earlier this summer, the program is meant to help Downtown El Paso businesses by expanding their seating capacity. Customers are able to dine outside in a socially distanced way.

A CARES Act grant from the City of El Paso funds the program to help re-engage the public with Downtown.