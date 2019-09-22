Downtown developments bringing growth and inclusivity to community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Downtown El Paso development projects in the works are expected to bring not only more business and investments to the area, but more inclusivity for all types of people.

Joe Gudenrath, the Executive Director of the El Paso Downtown Management District, said the upcoming projects, from new restaurants to hotels, will cater to all types of El Pasoans and bring growth.

“It’s an amazing time for downtown El Paso, you can literally see change and improvements happening on a daily basis,” Gudenrath said.

Some developments include hotels, the Plaza and the Paso Del Norte, as well as streetscape improvement and smaller new business opening up. Gudenrath said it’s more than just adding bars and hotels, but also offering family aspects and residential areas.

“I would say there are aspects for families, there’s also aspects for young professionals who are looking for an apartment of their own and that’s the important part of downtown that it isn’t focusing on one segment of the population,” Gudenrath said. “You’re really creating an inclusive, inviting environment for all walks of life to come down and have something for them to enjoy.”

One of the projects underway, the West Star Tower, in the works to be downtown’s tallest building. Gudenrath said it’s construction is close to completion.

“You could watch downtown’s tallest building being built the West Star Tower which is under construction for another year as that’s quickly rising out of the ground to change our skyline,” Gudenrath said.

As these projects continue unfolding, developers said this will continue a growing trend for Downtown El Paso and drive in more foot traffic.

“I can see that the seeds that are being planted today from these projects I think you’ll be seeing the improvements following for many years to come as well,” Gudenrath said.