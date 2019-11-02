Downtown celebrates Dia de los Muertos with parade, performances, and more

EL PASO — The City of El Paso invites the community to celebrate Día de Los Muertos with performances, hands-on activities, a special artist and farmers market and a parade at the Downtown Arts District from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

This year, the celebration is dedicated to the lives of those who passed away in the August 3 mass shooting. The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) and the El Paso Museum of History (EPMH) will host a variety of free hands-on activities and live performances. Visitors can also enjoy the Desfile de Alebrijes Parade that starts at 4 p.m. at Santa Fe and Main. In addition, the Downtown Art and Farmers Market will have an artisan market at Cleveland Square Park from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Anthony Street Market will be closed on Saturday morning.

“The success of last year’s collaborative Día De Los Muertos celebration led by our Museums and Downtown Artist and Farmers Market demonstrated a definite need for authentic, culturally-driven Day of the Dead programming,” said Museums and Cultural Affairs, Libraries and Tourism Managing Director Tracey Jerome. “This year, an even greater focus on quality, attention to detail and honoring traditions will provide El Pasoans and visitors a unique opportunity to celebrate life and remember those who have passed.”

Colectivo Ultima Hora, a celebrated artist collective from Mexico City, will once again transform Día de Los Muertos with fantastical splendor and color with beautiful alebrijes and larger than life Catrina and Catrin marionettes.

Visitors to the Día de Los Muertos celebrations are encouraged to bring led lights, artificial flowers, and remembrances of loved ones that can be left at the community altar at the El Paso Museum of History. Plan to dress up and wear Día de Los Muertos or alebrije costumes and calavera masks.

Parking will be free at Glory Road from 12 – 9 p.m. Streetcar service will be suspended from 2-6:30 p.m. during the parade. For more information on the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration, visit www.elpasoartsandculture.org.