Downtown arena suspension rejected by El Paso City Council

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When given the option to suspend the Downtown arena planed for the Duranguito neighborhood, the El Paso City Council voted against it Tuesday morning.

Council voted 6-2 against suspending the arena, which means the plans to eventually build the arena continue pending litigation.

In other items council decided:

  • For the City Manager and staff to exhaust all efforts and find a way to keep Butterfield Golf Course open.
  • Postponement of proposal for city to terminate deal with Kemper Sports, the organization running the golf course.

