Downtown arena suspension rejected by El Paso City Council

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When given the option to suspend the Downtown arena planed for the Duranguito neighborhood, the El Paso City Council voted against it Tuesday morning.
Council voted 6-2 against suspending the arena, which means the plans to eventually build the arena continue pending litigation.
In other items council decided:
- For the City Manager and staff to exhaust all efforts and find a way to keep Butterfield Golf Course open.
- Postponement of proposal for city to terminate deal with Kemper Sports, the organization running the golf course.