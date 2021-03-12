Double-digit decreases in hospitalizations and patients on ventilators

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, data on epstrong.org showed double-digit decreases in patients hospitalized and on ventilators. There were 236 patients hospitalized, which is a decrease of 23 from Thursday’s data. Also, there were 70 patients listed on ventilators, another decrease of 25 from the day before.

As for other data, The Health Department also reported 191 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 126,416.

12 new coronavirus-related deaths, which brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,234, were also reported by the City of El Paso Department of Health.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks and months. More details to come.

There are 3,853 active cases. Health officials advised that 120,064 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

More details to come

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Rhinos show off arena upgrades following Kraft Hockeyville win

An alleged carjacking caught on camera

KTSM 9 News at 10:00 p.m.

EPPD arrests man shot by law enforcement in Downtown

DEA features 'Taking Down El Chapo' lecture

El Paso man accused of burglarizing 10 vehicles

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link