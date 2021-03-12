Double-digit decreases in hospitalizations and patients on ventilators

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, data on epstrong.org showed double-digit decreases in patients hospitalized and on ventilators. There were 236 patients hospitalized, which is a decrease of 23 from Thursday’s data. Also, there were 70 patients listed on ventilators, another decrease of 25 from the day before.

As for other data, The Health Department also reported 191 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 126,416.

12 new coronavirus-related deaths, which brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,234, were also reported by the City of El Paso Department of Health.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks and months. More details to come.

There are 3,853 active cases. Health officials advised that 120,064 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

