EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Lesli Gabriela Delgado, 14 years of age, is approximately 5’4 in height and weighs approximately 140 lbs. with dark brown hair. She has been missing since Oct. 2., 2022 near the East Mesa area and was last seen wearing jeans, a red shirt and a black sweater.

Anyone with information on Lesli’s whereabouts should contact Detective Melissa Agullo from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at 575-525-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

