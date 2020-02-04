Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department investigates fatal stabbing in Anthony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Anthony on Monday night.

A call was made to the Anthony Police Department just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Tierra Dorada Circle where the Sheriff’s detectives later took over the investigation.

The victim, a female in her forties, was transported to a hospital in the El Paso area with several stab wounds to her upper torso. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives arrested Arturo Deandre Parra, 22, who was at the home where the incident allegedly occurred. Parra is the victim’s son.

Parra was transported to the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he’s being held without bond on one count of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as they become available.