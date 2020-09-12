Doña Ana County sees 12 new virus cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County.

The total number of cases in Doña Ana County is 3,001.

The Health Department reported 137 additional COVID-19 cases statewide. New Mexico has now had a total of 26,563 COVID-19 cases.

Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in New Mexico to 818.

As of today, there are 73 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are now 14,276 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.