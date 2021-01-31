Doña Ana County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Sunday reported 18 additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

One of those deaths was reported in Doña Ana County.

The patient was a woman in her 70’s with underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

The number of deaths from New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,283.

The Health Department also reports 530 new cases with 61 of those cases coming from Doña Ana County, 9 new cases in Lincoln County, 9 new cases in Otero County and 216 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

For more information on COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.