Doña Ana County reports 152 new COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Sunday reported 17 additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

There were no deaths reported in Doña Ana County.

The number of deaths from New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,749.

The Health Department also reports 1,208 new cases with 152 of those cases coming from Doña Ana County, 10 new cases in Lincoln County, 29 new cases in Otero County and 20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

For more information on COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

