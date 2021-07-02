Doña Ana County inmate who stabbed officer held without bond

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) —A Doña Ana County Jail inmate is being held without bond for the attempted murder of a detention officer, according to a news release by New Mexico’s Third Judicial District Attorney.

According to the release, Bennet stabbed Officer Roberto Madrid several times on June 17.

Bennet allegedly stabbed the officer with a make-shift knife or shank. Officer Madrid sustained multiple stab wounds to the face, ears and arms. He was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso. Officer Madrid later testified at a hearing that he had damage to his ear and was experiencing hearing loss. The officer said he also had permanent damage to his nose.

The shank was found on Bennet and believed to be a piece of metal-sharpened on one end to a point, the release said.

Bennet had been held awaiting trial on a Shooting at Dwelling and Criminal Damage to Property charges, the case was set for Jury Trial, August 19, 2021.

