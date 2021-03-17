Doña Ana County COVID-19 update: 1 new virus death, 77 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 new deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

One of those death was a man in his 80s from Doña Ana County. It’s unclear if he was hospitalized or if he had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,872.

There were 77 new cases in Doña Ana County, 2 new cases in Lincoln County and 10 new cases in Otero County on Wednesday.

The Health Department reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in New Mexico to 188,907. The total number of cases in Southern New Mexico is as follows:

Doña Ana County: 23,400

Lincoln County: 1,576

Otero County: 3,111

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.