Doña Ana Community College hosting COVID-19 vaccination site

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination site at its East Mesa Campus.

DACC will be teaming up with the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), the Doña Ana County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), New Mexico Medical Reserve Corps, and the New Mexico National Guard to provide this site to the members of the public who are currently scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

The first round of distribution is scheduled for the afternoon of Monday, February 15th from 3-7 p.m. at the DACC East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

The vaccination site will be staffed with registered nurses from DACC faculty and our community. It will also include DACC Nursing students, DACC Health Sciences and first responder students, and DACC faculty and staff from all areas of the college to ensure the process moves as efficiently as possible.

The general public is encouraged to register for the COVID-19 vaccine at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.

For more information, please contact news at news@dacc.nmsu.edu.