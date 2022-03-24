LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – On Thursday, Doña Ana Community College (DACC) officials announced a college-wide closure for staff development.

All DACC campuses and centers will be closed to the public on Friday, March 25th as part of a professional development day for all employees.

The all-day, online conference will feature guest speakers who will focus on building professional and personal growth.

The conference, held by DACC’s Works Professional Development program, will cover topics from pedagogy practices; equity, diversity, and inclusion; mental health resources, technology self-care, community-building in the classroom, and more.

“This conference is incredibly important for our faculty and staff. Information shared and lessons learned will help us more productively work together to serve our communities,” said DACC President Dr. Mónica Torres. “We use this opportunity to learn, to refresh, and to improve.”

The college will resume regular business hours on Monday, March 28th.

