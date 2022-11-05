EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Don Shapiro is a 93-year-old man who is originally from New York but moved to El Paso over sixty years ago. El Paso is where he built and became very successful with his brand ‘Action West’ apparel. His biography “Power at the Pass” tells his life story.

Shapiro’s biography was written by Valentin Sandoval, who shares the story on Shapiro’s contribution to the Borderland.

“He was one of the main pioneers that played a role in building tens of thousands of jobs in cross pollination for generations to come.” Valentin Sandoval, Author

The two have continued working together on “Power at the Pass” publishing and have expanded in creating video productions and a social media marketing company.

“We still are having our adventure.” Don Shapiro

You can purchase the book at Power at The Pass – Inspiring the Power Within or by visiting their studio on 1931 Mrytle in El Paso.

