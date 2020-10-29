Don Carbon opens some dining rooms after 8 months, adds sanitation tunnel at entrances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local food chain Don Carbon has seven locations around El Paso, three of which are open for dine-in. But customers now have to walk through a sanitation tunnel before entering.

Every customer at the Don Carbon Upper Valley, Anthony and Horizon locations are asked to stand in a sanitation tunnel for six to 10 seconds while a mist sprays down.

“It’s completely safe, completely organic — it’s made out of citrus seed extract that has like broad-spectrum activity against bacteria, so it’s just like an extra effort to maintain everything as sanitized as possible,” said Tania Peregrino, marketing director and co-founder of Don Carbon.

Peregrino said the company chose to only open three of the restaurants for dine-in as a precaution.

“Our locations with the most traffic are still closed, so that’s like an effort to help stop spreading the virus,” said Peregrino.

After almost eight months of keeping their dining rooms closed, they finally decided to open with the sanitation tunnel. However, they did so before cases and hospitalizations spiked.

“We’ve been only doing drive-thru and curbside pick up service. Every month we were waiting for things to get better and to protect our family and employees we decided to stay closed our dining area. Only I believe just two weeks ago we finally decided to give it a chance and open three of our locations, Upper Valley, Horizon, and Anthony but things are kind of worse now,” said Peregrino.

However, customers choosing to dine-in at the Anthony location tell KTSM 9 News, the sanitation tunnel makes them feel more safe.

“Well you know it’s the first time iv seen it and I have to say it’s pretty good and it helps to disinfect people when they come in and to make sure that we are well sanitized you know,” said Carlos Martinez an El Pasoan.

Peregrino adding that because Don Carbon is locally owned, the company cares a lot about the safety of El Pasoans.

“As a local restaurant, maybe if customers see the extra effort we are doing, they will do an extra effort too,” said Peregrino.

Don Carbon bought a total of seven sanitation stations, one for every location in El Paso. The sanitation stations at the locations not open for dine-in will be used for employees. Adding that if restaurants in El Paso must go back to to-go only the sanitation stations at the three locations currently open will stay and also be used for employees.

