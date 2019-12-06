Domestic violence advocates raise awareness amid string of family violence crimes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- With a recent string of domestic violence crimes in the Borderland, local advocates are raising awareness about the resources available to fight domestic abuse.

On Wednesday night, police responded to a family violence call in Northeast El Paso now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Another example, an El Paso father was accused of killing his teen daughter in November, during a heated argument over a cellphone, according to EPPD.

Due to these crimes, the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence (CASFV) said this time of the year can trigger abusive tendencies due to holiday stress.

“If there is already emotional and verbal abuse, what we do see likely is the increase that physical violence will happen in that relationship,” Cesar Campa with the CASFV said.

The CASFV said more than 4,000 people called their helpline this year seeking help because of domestic violence. Aside from physical violence, advocates said there are other signs to look out for.

“They use emotional abuse to attack their self-esteem, they also look at manipulating finances they also use intimidation and threats so a lot of that ends up being red flags people often overlook,” Campa said.

Abuse includes violence between intimate partners and also extends to other members of the family, including children.

Domestic abuse advocates remind you of resources that can help whether you’re a witness or victim of sexual or domestic abuse.

“If they call our hope line that someone is there who can be able to guide them through options to help them realize there are different things they can do to keep number one to keep themselves and their families safe,” Campa saiad.

You can learn more information about emergency shelters, family resources or group therapy sessions here or call the hotline number at 1.800.727.0511