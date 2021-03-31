Dolores Huerta to participate in virtual forum with EPCC students, talk open to public

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Labor rights icon Dolores Huerta is set to participate in a virtual forum with El Paso Community College students on Thursday night — closing out a month of activities reflecting on the life and contributions of César Chávez and the farmworkers movement in California.

The event is open to the public and registration is available online through the EPCC website. Anyone interested in joining the discussion can sign onto the platform at 5:20 p.m.

Crystal Robert, a speech communication faculty member and Queer Straight Alliance faculty advisor, says she hopes Huerta’s inspiring spirit will uplift students and the public.

She recalls meeting Dolores Huerta after a discussion in El Paso about the activist’s life. The two sparked a conversation about how to effectively register high school students to vote.

“What’s power about her, is, I am reminded that this woman looks like me and talks like me,” Robert said. “This one woman who looks like us, that talks like us, is a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, still is always there to show up and advocate for anyone where there is injustice.”

