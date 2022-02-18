EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a disturbing video of bulldog Bevo at Crazy Dog Groomers was circulated on El Paso social media, local lawmakers and the dog’s owners are calling for action.

Bevo’s owner, Monica Monarrez wants the business held accountable for what happened to her dog.

Monarrez never expected for Monday to be the last day she would see Bevo. When the accident ocurred, the groomers took him to the vet that was next door, and it was that doctor who called Monarrez to inform her of her dog’s passing.

Monarrez tried to get answer from Crazy Dog Grooming but says she was left with nothing. Now, she and her family are calling on the public to have the groomers answer for what happened.

“Don’t take your babies there don’t trust people that can tear your entire world apart in two hours, that’s all I want, i want people to be held accountable I want the owner held accountable I want whoever was handling Bevo to be held accountable, justice for Bevo.” Monica Monarrez, Bevo’s owner

We were able to get in contact with the owner of Crazy Dog Grooming, Hajbee Garcia and she says that while what happened is a tragedy, it was out of their control. They are saying that his old age should factor into what happened and that the statements made against them are false.

“This makes us think that they maybe knew the dog was sick and decided on that so the truth wouldn’t be revelaed. But even then they continue to accuse us without anything official that states that it was our fault that the dog died.” Hajbee Garcia – Crazy Dog Grooming

Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez is one lawmaker who has spearheaded the law that groomers need to be certified before they are allowed to care for animals. However that law is only within the city of El Paso, not the county.

Perez is now looking to implement the law statewide so that dogs across the state are protected.

“To know that a lot of these unfortunate in some of these circumstances moving out of the county outside of city limits it further demonstrates the need for a statewide ordinance to protect our pets across the board it doesn’t matter if you’re in the city of El Paso or not jurisdiction lines should not matter.”

There will be a peaceful protest at the business Saturday, February 19 to call Crazy Dog Groomers to close.

