Doggo Dispute! Argument over noisy dogs end with gun drawn, arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An weekend argument between neighbors over barking dogs ends with one man arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

According to officials with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), the incident happened on January 8, 2022, as East Montana Patrol Deputies were responding to altercation between two neighbors at the 4700 block of Turf Road.

Officials identify the suspect as 22-year-old Preston Henderson.

An argument ensued over the victim’s attempting to quiet his neighbor’s dogs. The owner of the canines became irate and pointed a handgun at the Victim. Henderson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and his bond was set at $15,000. el paso county sheriff’s office

Officials add that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

