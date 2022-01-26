EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is behind bars after social media posts showed a dog in her care tied to a wrought iron window guard.
El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say 56-year-old Lupe Amalia Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.
According to officials, Animal Cruelty Investigators became aware through social media posts of a dog “cruelly confined in a yard.”
Officials say two dogs were removed from the property and are now in the care of Law and Paws.
Sanchez is charged with Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals (cruel confinement) and her bond is set at $3,000.
