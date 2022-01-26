EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is behind bars after social media posts showed a dog in her care tied to a wrought iron window guard.

El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say 56-year-old Lupe Amalia Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to officials, Animal Cruelty Investigators became aware through social media posts of a dog “cruelly confined in a yard.”

The dog was tied by the neck to a window guard with an elastic type cord while precariously propped up on a box. The length of the cord so short, the dog would have choked had it stepped or fallen off. Investigators determined that the dog was in that position for over ten hours. Animal Cruelty Investigators

Officials say two dogs were removed from the property and are now in the care of Law and Paws.

Sanchez is charged with Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals (cruel confinement) and her bond is set at $3,000.

