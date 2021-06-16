Dog owner arrested after leaving dog to starve to death

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 24-year old man has been arrested for animal cruelty after leaving his 3-year-old female Husky to starve.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty says they found out that Daniel Travon Reddick, 24, left his Husky, Duchess, to starve to death in his backyard at the 14100 block of Tierra Morena Dr.

A necropsy conducted by a veterinarian determined that Duchess suffered a long-term starvation. A small shard of wood and a pebble were the entire contents of her stomach at the time of dog’s death.

Reddick was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on June 14, on a $5,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.